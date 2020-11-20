Engineering academic elected as Mathematics Fellow

Published: 20th November 2020 13:31

A University of Portsmouth academic has been elected as a Fellow of the Institute of Mathematics and its Applications (IMA) – an extraordinary feat for an engineer.

Rallis Papademetriou from the School of Energy and Electronic Engineering was recognised for his demonstrable achievements and competencies in the development and application of mathematics.

He said: “I am deeply honoured to have been accepted to the rank of Fellow of the IMA. The honour looks even greater because of my engineering background, which, however, has had a lasting influence from great mathematicians of the calibre of Athanasios Papoulis and Laurent Schwartz.

“My academic career of four decades as researcher and educator has been in mathematical engineering and I aspire to continue delivering engineering education balancing rigor and intuition.”

The IMA exists to support the advancement of mathematical knowledge and its applications and to promote and enhance mathematical culture in the United Kingdom and elsewhere, for the public good.

It is the professional and learned society for qualified and practising mathematicians, with a membership of around 5,000 comprising of mathematicians from all sectors, as well as those with an interest in mathematics.

The prestigious title is awarded by the Institute’s membership committee, which is a panel of experts from various professional backgrounds who, along with Chartered designations, hold the fellow grade themselves.

Professor Peter Kyberd, Head of the School of Energy and Electronic Engineering said: “I'd like to congratulate Rallis for this notable distinction. It is unusual for an engineer to be so honoured by a maths institute - it is a tribute to the breadth of his skills and knowledge."

