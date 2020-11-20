https://analytics.google.
Four trees in Victoria Park identified for removal

Published: 20th November 2020 13:37
A recent professional tree survey of Victoria Park has highlighted four trees which require removal due to their poor health and condition. These trees need to be removed as they pose a potential risk to the public and each tree will be replaced in due course as part of ongoing restoration work in the park.

The four trees, two chestnut and two rowan trees, have been identified as having serious decay or disease that mean they will not thrive or survive, and they could become unstable. Signs have been in place on each tree and at the park entrance to inform visitors to the park of the plans. The trees will be removed over the course of three days, with work starting on Monday 23 November.

