Save Our Venues: The Wedgewood Rooms

Author: Leah Holford Published: 22nd November 2020 12:52

The Wedgewood Rooms, affectionately known by many simply as, The Wedge, has been one of our most-loved Grassroots Music Venues for years. A member of the Music Venues Alliance, a loose alliance of around 900 venues nationally, they are involved in the ‘Save Our Venues’ campaign which launched to help save venues like theirs from disappearing amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Grassroots Music Venues (GMVs) run on very small profit margins and tight cashflows and having to stop trading so suddenly causes many problems, leaving many with no choice but to close down. These venues form the bottom tiers of the live music industry and if you take them away, the whole live music industry could crumble.

Last year, live music generated £5.4billion, and with GMVs supporting new talent, developing artists and working with educational bodies to supply training, all of that could disappear without them. The Music Venues Trust, who launched the ‘Save Our Venue’ campaign, set up a national Crowdfunder and The Wedge also set up one specifically for their own venue. The original target was for £12,000 which would cover one month’s ongoing expenses. They supported the national campaign when it was launched, and with their own loyal customers picking up on their personal Crowdfunder, they hit their target in just 12 hours! “Thanks to the people of Portsmouth giving us their hard-earned cash, we were able to pay the bills and pay some money over to our technical staff who are self-employed and didn’t qualify for any government schemes at that point”, General Manager, Geoff, says.

The Wedge did extend their Crowdfunder after Lockdown 2.0 was announced and applied for, and received a Cultural Recovery Fund (CRF) grant in October, guaranteeing that they are financially fine until the end of March 2021. Unfortunately, there are 30 venues nationally that didn’t receive the CRF grant and are at threat of imminent closure, and so the Save Our Venues campaign was relaunched by the Music Venues Trust to try and save them.

The Wedge are fully in support, stating that, “Grassroots Music Venues are in this together, and whilst some of us have funding, we will fight for those that don’t. This is an ongoing campaign to get all GMVs nationally through this pandemic”.

The Wedge staff have been working hard to ensure that they are fully Covid-Secure when they can finally re-open. The nature of what they do means that they need at least four weeks lead time on an event to sell the tickets. With limited capacity, that time can be shortened, but they are still having to book bands on a ‘we hope it happens’ agreement, which understandably is causing frustrations to both the venues and the artists. But they are determined that they will come through it and continue to keep bringing entertainment to the people of Portsmouth.

Lockdown 2.0 meant having to cancel 8 shows, and with the high levels of uncertainty, it’s difficult to reschedule them straight away. Depending on which tier Portsmouth is placed in upon the ending of the lockdown, The Wedge will do all they can to get back on track, with family bubbles as customers, leading them to choose to sell tickets in bubbles, rather than in tables.

For the public, the usual rules will apply, wearing masks whilst moving around the venue and maintaining a 2m social distance where possible, checking in with the Track and Trace app, table service only from the bar and any other rules that are put in place by law. There will also be guidelines in place for both the staff and the bands and crews they bring with them.

Whilst closed, The Wedge has had a full deep clean and has been fully redecorated, also replacing floors within the venue, and merch sales are still running via the website to keep things ticking over. You can find information on the Save Our Venues campaign here: https://saveourvenues.co.uk/#/

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.