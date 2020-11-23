Temporary repairs to the Hard Interchange

Published: 23rd November 2020 11:12

Temporary surfacing repairs will be carried out at The Hard Interchange from Monday 30 November for five nights.

The work will fix damage caused to the Interchange surface and is essential to ensure the continued safe operation of the Interchange.

Portsmouth City Council is discussing with the companies who dealt with the design and build a permanent solution to the on-going problems associated with the Interchange.

Repairs will happen at night to minimise disruption to bus services and measures are being taken to ensure that noise is kept to a minimum. Residents and businesses in the area have been sent letters explaining what is happening.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation, said "We're sorry for the inconvenience caused to local residents and businesses while temporary repairs continue and we are very grateful for everyone's patience and understanding.

"Our goal is to replace the surface completely and alleviate all the current problems, so that the Interchange can withstand wear and tear for many years to come, but we need to complete discussions with the designer and contractor that have been delayed due to the pandemic. The ongoing costs for temporary repairs are part of the current discussions."

Anyone that has any questions or concerns about the resurfacing, should contact the contractor Colas on 023 9231 0900.

