We Will Survive: In Conversation with Sean Smith

Published: 23rd November 2020 12:43

Whilst most would associate Sean Smith with Same Difference - the bubblegum pop brother-sister duo who shot to fame after reaching the X Factor final in 2007 - the 35 year old from Havant is tapping into his indie-pop side after releasing an EP with Portsmouth four-piece Beware the Bear.

A five-track tour de force, We Will Survive is a well-produced collaboration, all done in house at The Old Blacksmiths Studios in Hilsea. The EP was released on November 11th, and I had the opportunity to speak to Sean about all that went into its creation, and how he and the band are making plans for a post-Covid world.

We spoke during rather an exciting week for Sean; the EP was released just one day before he officially started rehearsals for his starring role in the Kings Theatre's Dick Whittington. Despite how busy his schedule is, it was clear from the get-go that his enthusiasm for all that he does is his driving force; and he's excited to be back in work following what's been a tough year all-round for the entertainment industry.

"It's been such a rewarding thing to work on," Sean told me, talking of the We Will Survive EP. "They're such a special group of lads - they're all so individually talented, but when they come together, something really magical happens.

"I was really chuffed when they asked me to do the vocals for the album, in my eyes they could've honestly chosen any artist, but I'm glad they felt I was a good fit for it. It's all been a bit of a childhood dream come true; I always wanted to front a band. Growing up, all my favourite artists were frontmen of bands, so it's always been a dream of mine."

Rightfully proud of what he and the band have achieved with the EP, Sean enthused about the creative process. "Every individual part of it is fantastic - the instrumentation and the writing too."

"We all bonded over our love for the music, and we hope that'll be what carries us through. I think with the lockdown, a lot of people have realised what really matters, and for a lot of people that's been music. It's always been such a huge part of my life and I'm really excited to see where this takes us, as it's so different to anything I've done before.

"There might seem a tendency to turn round and deny everything I did before, but I still feel so proud of everything I did with Same Difference, and it's still a huge part of who I am as a person. There was always music playing in our house growing up - Sarah (Smith, Sean's sister and the other half of Same Difference) used to love the pop side of things, and I was always a bit more of a rock fan. We always used to cross over our music tastes, and with the X Factor it ended up going in the pop direction from the get-go.

"Don't get me wrong - I love that sort of stuff too! But it felt that our time on the X Factor molded us around that one sort of image, the stereotypical cheesy pop band. I'm so proud of it, and it wasn't as if it was unnatural for me, but it feels great to be able to experiment with music more in line with my own taste, which working with Beware the Bear has definitely enabled me to do."

It was clear from how Sean talked about the passion that has gone into the making of the EP, that We Will Survive is a real labour of love. His vulnerable vocal performance alongside the diverse and slick instrumentation from the band shows a different side to Sean's musicianship, one that's reminiscent of the contemporary indie sound.

The band are eager to play local gigs as soon as the coronavirus restrictions enable them to do so. Having never played live as a full band fronted by Sean, it's certainly exciting to see what they bring to the stage, and how they'll evolve as a five-piece.

"I think the guys are going to lend themselves to local gigs so well," Sean agreed. "Considering we're all from Portsmouth, and the record was made here, we really hope that local people will resonate with what we're all about and really get behind us. Supporting local bands is more important now than ever, and to see local people enjoying our music live is something we're so excited about once this is all over."

The spirit of the record and the band as a whole is truly encapsulated by ‘We Will Survive' - a motif woven into its very core. The catchy refrain of the title track feels quite emblematic of the current times, seeming to belong on the lips of a crowd as a cry of triumph once the band are allowed to play their first gig together. The EP is representative of the movement of the music industry as a whole - standing strong in the face of adversity and declaring perseverance through passion alone.

To support Beware the Bear and Sean Smith, you can stream the We Will Survive EP on all platforms - including Spotify as shown below. You can also follow Sean and Beware the Bear on Instagram for updates on their music, and hopefully news about local gigs once the pandemic is over and done with.

