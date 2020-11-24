Council Leader's letter to Chancellor re pay freeze

Published: 24th November 2020 10:00

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, sent the below letter to the Chancellor of the Exchequer today calling for reassurance that there will be no pay freeze for anyone who has been working to protect local residents during the pandemic.

Dear Chancellor,

Over the last nine months our communities have come to rely on the exceptional work council workers have put in to protect and support local residents during the pandemic.

Just as NHS care workers and others have put their own health on the line to support and protect people suffering from Coronavirus, so have council workers. We have come to understand that key workers are a much wider group of people than we used to think they were.

In Portsmouth, we have created an isolation unit to take people coming out of hospital and to care for them until they are free from the virus, before they return to their own care homes. This is to break the cycle of infection between hospitals and care homes of elderly and vulnerable residents. This unit is staffed completely by council employees, who are now facing a pay freeze imposed by you.

I am writing to you to ask you to reject the idea of a pay freeze on public sector workers whose efforts to give care and support during the pandemic have been superhuman.

Any plan that does not give teachers, teaching assistants, care workers and others who have been providing vital help and support during this virus a cost of living pay rise, would be very unfair. It would be even more unfair when set against the reality of friends and contacts of Ministers being awarded multi million pound Government contracts with no competition. It cannot be right that friends of Ministers get rich on Government contracts but those providing care and support to the most vulnerable in society are facing a pay freeze.

I ask for your reassurance that there will be no pay freeze for anyone who has been working to protect local residents during the pandemic.

Yours sincerely

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson CBE

Leader of Portsmouth City Council

