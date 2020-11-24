https://analytics.google.
Man from Portsmouth charged with rape

Published: 24th November 2020 15:44
Hampshire Constabulary logo; white text on light blue backgroundA 27 year-old man from Portsmouth has been charged with rape and appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Tuesday 24 November).

Steven Chariewa, of Sun Street, Portsmouth, was arrested after a 26 year-old woman reported that she was raped at an address in Hilsea early on Sunday morning.

Chariewa was subsequently charged with one offence of rape.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday 14 January 2021.

The victim continues to receive support from specially trained officers.

