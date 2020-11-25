Portsmouth academics named among ‘Highly Cited’ on global list

Three researchers at the University of Portsmouth have been named in the annual Highly Cited Researchers 2020 List, which recognises influential researchers around the world.

Professors Bob Nichol and Daniel Thomas, both of the University’s Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation, appear on the list, which also includes Professor Will Percival who left the University in 2018 to take up a professorship at the University of Waterloo in Canada.

For the UK Space Science category, Portsmouth is joint top with Durham University for the number of people in the field who are highly cited.

The annual list, from Clarivate, identifies researchers who demonstrated significant influence in their chosen field or fields through the publication of multiple journal papers during the last decade.

Their names are drawn from the publications that rank in the top one per cent by citations by field and publication year in the Web of Science citation index.

Professor of Astrophysics, Daniel Thomas, said: “This is fantastic news for the University and will improve our ranking in several international league tables including the Academic Ranking of World Universities.

“This achievement demonstrates the world-leading research quality of the Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation and marks a significant step for Portsmouth toward becoming UK’s top modern university. I personally feel deeply honoured to be part of this distinguished group of influential researchers.”

The methodology that determines the “who’s who” of influential researchers draws on the data and analysis performed by bibliometric experts and data scientists at the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate. It also uses the tallies to identify the countries and research institutions where the scientific elite are based.

David Pendlebury, senior citation analyst at the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate said: “In the race for knowledge, it is human capital that is fundamental and this list identifies and celebrates exceptional individual researchers at the University of Portsmouth who are having a great impact on the research community as measured by the rate at which their work is being cited by others.”

