Farlington healthcare firm rolls out antibody testing across Hampshire

Published: 25th November 2020 16:23

A HEALTHCARE logistics company is offering tests to enable people to find out if they have previously had Covid-19.

Farlington-based Future Healthcare has teamed up with an Oxfordshire-based biotech company providing mobile Covid-19 testing throughout the UK.

The partnership with NTL Biologica has seen Future Healthcare team up with David Lloyd gyms across the country. Prior to the lockdown, the firm was testing gym members at the Portsmouth David Lloyd branch to find out if they have Covid-19 antibodies in their blood, proving that they have previously been infected with the virus.

The idea of the tests is to allow people, who suspect they had the virus but were never tested, to find out whether the suspected illness was Covid or not.

The majority of people get tested out of curiosity and the company strongly advises against using a positive result as a substitute for government guidelines such as social distancing, wearing face coverings and practicing personal hygiene.

Peter Toon, director of Future Healthcare said: ‘We carry out the majority of our tests on people who may have had a nasty cough back at the start of the year before we knew anything about the virus and have never tested positive but want to know if that nasty cough was, in fact, Covid. We also test people who have never experienced symptoms and have never had a positive test result but are curious to know if they were ever asymptomatic carriers.

‘The main message we send out to people we test is that a positive antibody test result does not equal immunity and these people should still ensure they do all they can to avoid catching the virus again.’

The company is hosting open days to invite people along, socially distanced, to get tested for antibodies.

Peter said: ‘We are keen to show how easy it can be to carry the virus without knowing it and therefore how easy it can be to spread it unknowingly.’

When lockdown came into effect the firm had to halt testing at the gym but is now planning on rolling out testing to the general public, beginning with a testing open day on December 2. Tests are available for £60.

Future Healthcare also offers Covid-19 PCR tests and provides high-quality medical-grade PPE to workplaces.

