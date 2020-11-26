Portsmouth to enter Tier 2 from the 2nd December

Published: 26th November 2020 12:19

Following the Government announcement that the national lockdown will end on December 2nd and regions will re-enter the tiered alert system, Portsmouth has been placed into Tier 2.

Under Tier 2 regulations, the following rules will apply, according to Government guidance:

Meeting Friends and Family:

- No mixing of households indoors, apart from support bubbles. Maximum of six outdoors

Bars, Pubs & Restaurants:

- Pubs and bars must close, unless operating as restaurants. Hospitality venues can only serve alcohol with substantial meals. Venues must stop taking orders at 10pm and must close by 11pm.

Retail:

- Open

Work & Business:

- Everyone who can work from home should do so.

Education:

- Early years settings, schools, colleges and universities open. Childcare, other supervised activities for children, and childcare bubbles permitted.

Indoor Leisure:

- Open

Accommodation:

- Open

Personal Care:

- Open

Overnight Stays:

- Permitted with household or support bubbles

Weddings and Funerals:

- 15 guests for weddings, civil partnerships, wedding receptions and wakes; 30 for funerals

Entertainment:

- Open

Places of Worship:

- Open, but cannot interact with anyone outside household or support bubble

Travelling:

- Reduce the number of journeys you make and walk or cycle if possible. Avoid busy times and routes on public transport. Avoid car sharing with those outside of your household or support bubble. Avoid travelling outside your area, or entering a Tier 3 area, other than where necessary such as for work or education. Further exemptions apply

Exercise:

- Classes and organised adult sport can take place outdoors, but cannot take place indoors if there is any interaction between people from different households. Organised activities for elite athletes, under-18s and disabled people can continue

Residential Care:

- COVID-secure arrangements such as substantial screens, visiting pods, and window visits. Outdoor/airtight visits only (rollout of rapid testing will enable indoor visits including contact)

Large Events:

- Sports, live performances and business meetings limited to 50% capacity or 2000 people outdoors (whichever is lower) and 50% capacity or 1000 people indoors (whichever is lower)

For more information and detailed guidance, including support and testing, visit gov.uk/coronavirus

