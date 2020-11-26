https://analytics.google.
Can you help Police identify a man following robbery in Southsea?

Published: 26th November 2020 15:53

Do you recognise the man in this e-fit?

Officers would like to hear from anyone who recognises this man following a report of a robbery on Montgomerie Road, Southsea on Wednesday 18 November.

A man in his 20s was approached at 7.15pm by a man carrying a knife, who then demanded he hand over his property. The man stole a bottle of wine, an ID card and cash.

The victim was not injured.

The man has been described as:

  • Black
  • Aged in his late 30s
  • Dark patches/scarring on forehead
  • Unshaven

He is also described as having a dog, possibly of Staffordshire Bull Terrier breed, with him at the time.

Do you know who this is?

If you do, please call 101 and quote 44200447316.

