Can you help Police identify a man following robbery in Southsea?

Published: 26th November 2020 15:53





Do you recognise the man in this e-fit?





Officers would like to hear from anyone who recognises this man following a report of a robbery on Montgomerie Road, Southsea on Wednesday 18 November.

A man in his 20s was approached at 7.15pm by a man carrying a knife, who then demanded he hand over his property. The man stole a bottle of wine, an ID card and cash.

The victim was not injured.

The man has been described as:

Black

Aged in his late 30s

Dark patches/scarring on forehead

Unshaven

He is also described as having a dog, possibly of Staffordshire Bull Terrier breed, with him at the time.

Do you know who this is?

If you do, please call 101 and quote 44200447316.

