Groundlings Theatre relieved as Portsmouth enters Tier 2 restrictions

Published: 27th November 2020 12:44
With the government announcing that Portsmouth will be moving to tier 2 restrictions from December 2nd, Groundlings Theatre are excited at the prospect of a bright future, just in time for their Christmas production of A Christmas Carol.

With venues and many other businesses shut during these difficult times, it is a huge relief for the entire team at Groundlings that Portsmouth's oldest theatre can reopen and the status quo can move one step closer to normality. The rehearsal period is about to begin for at Groundlings' production of A Christmas Carol, a unique rendition of the timeless Dickens classic. Although compromises must be made by all families, businesses, and venues alike, Groundlings are determined for the quality of their production to remain as high as in past years.

Production coordinator Amy Harrison commented, "At times like this, spirits need raising in any way possible and we are determined to achieve this with an unforgettable Christmas show! Our audiences' safety, alongside creating a production full of Christmas cheer are our two biggest priorities, so attendees can expect a safe yet dazzling performance!"

The production will feature a core cast of professional actors and an ensemble of local amateur actors looking to get the first-hand experience of a professional production, as part of Groundlings Theatre's opportunities programme.

A Christmas Carol will take place from 11th December to 30th December at the Groundlings Theatre, which has recently been given 'Good to Go' status by Visit England. The venue will be fully Covid compliant, with socially distanced seating and a brand new customer experience, meaning guests will be able to appreciate the best bits of the theatre experience in a completely safe environment.

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased online at www.groundlings.co.uk or via the phone on 02392 737370.

