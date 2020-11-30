https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"We love our relationship with you and are very pleased with the publicity and reach AboutMyArea gives us."
- Joanna Toms, Home-Start Portsmouth
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Appeal to trace wanted man, Connor Parker from Hampshire

Published: 30th November 2020 09:09
Hampshire Constabulary logo; white text on light blue backgroundCan you help Hampshire Constabulary locate Connor Parker aged 22-years-old, from Havant? 

Connor Parker is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of his license following a sentence for conspiracy to steal in 2019.
 
Officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries to find him and are now appealing to the public to help locate him. 

Mr Parker is from Hampshire and has links in Havant, Portsmouth and Park Gate.

He also is known to travel to, and have links to 

• Huntingdon and Peterborough, Cambridgeshire
• Swindon, Wiltshire
• Witney and Carterton, Oxfordshire
• Chesham, Buckinghamshire
•  Lincolnshire

Mr Parker knows he is wanted on recall to prison and is deliberately evading police.

Have you seen him? 

 

picture of Connor Parker

 

He is described as:

• White
• Slim build
• 6 feet 3 inches tall

If you see Connor Parker, or know where he is, please call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44200402549.
 
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.
 
Officers would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring him to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Tales From the City | Playlists | Shaping Portsmouth | Sunday Supplement | Podcasts | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Health and Wellbeing | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies