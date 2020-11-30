Appeal to trace wanted man, Connor Parker from Hampshire

Published: 30th November 2020 09:09

Can you help Hampshire Constabulary locate Connor Parker aged 22-years-old, from Havant?

Connor Parker is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of his license following a sentence for conspiracy to steal in 2019.



Officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries to find him and are now appealing to the public to help locate him.

Mr Parker is from Hampshire and has links in Havant, Portsmouth and Park Gate.

He also is known to travel to, and have links to

• Huntingdon and Peterborough, Cambridgeshire

• Swindon, Wiltshire

• Witney and Carterton, Oxfordshire

• Chesham, Buckinghamshire

• Lincolnshire

Mr Parker knows he is wanted on recall to prison and is deliberately evading police.

Have you seen him?

He is described as:

• White

• Slim build

• 6 feet 3 inches tall

If you see Connor Parker, or know where he is, please call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44200402549.



Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.



Officers would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring him to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.