Free flu vaccinations will be given to 50 to 64-year olds from December

Published: 30th November 2020 11:27

People aged over 50 in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight will be able to get their free flu vaccination from December 1, through into the New Year.

As part of the expanded flu vaccination programme, this year is the first that people aged 50 to 64 are also eligible for the free flu vaccination.

It comes as the uptake for this year’s campaign, has so far seen thousands of people across the island and county come forward to get their flu jab.

Latest figures show that for Portsmouth over two thirds of over 65s have so far had their flu vaccination and just under half of two to three-year olds have had their vaccination.

In Fareham and Gosport over three quarters of over 65s have so far had their flu vaccination and over half of two to three-year olds have had their vaccination.

In south eastern Hampshire also over three quarters over 65s have so far had their flu vaccination and over half of two to three-year olds have had their vaccination.

This is already showing an increase on figures compared to last year’s campaign.

Dr Barbara Rushton, clinical chair of NHS South Eastern Hampshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “This winter is like no other for us and the NHS is committed to protecting as many people as possible from the effects of flu.

“Our flu programme is well underway in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight and it’s great to see we have already vaccinated more people this year compared to last year.

“We also have access to more flu vaccinations than previous years as we are able to order supplies from a central stock.

“We will of course continue to vaccinate people in at risks groups, and it’s great we are now able to offer it to more people in the community.

“If you are in one of the groups eligible for a free flu jab and haven’t had it yet, then please ensure you make an appointment either at your GP practice or pharmacy to have one done. As demand has been high this year, we do know some people have had to wait, but it’s definitely not too late to have it.

“Getting the flu jab not only protects you from the more severe effects but reduces the risk of spreading it to those who are more vulnerable.

“We’ve also had a brilliant response from our health and care staff, who have taken up the offer. Again, if you haven’t already, then please do ensure you protect yourselves and those around you by having the vaccination.

“Individuals aged 50 to 64 will be able to get a vaccine from their GP or pharmacy. GP practices will be in contact with you to arrange an appointment.”

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.