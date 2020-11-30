One month to go until the EU transition period ends: Portsmouth residents warned to get ready now

Published: 30th November 2020 11:33

From 1 January, there will be new speed restrictions on the M275 southbound with speed limits of 40mph on the motorway and 30mph on slip roads. There will also be a short stay lorry triage facility at Tipner West, which will see an increased amount of traffic using junction 1 (Tipner) on the M275. Temporary traffic management measures will be in place here and at junction 2 (Rudmore roundabout). This is part of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Local Resilience Forum's plan to manage potential congestion caused by lorries travelling to the EU via Portsmouth International Port. Road users are being asked to plan their journeys and to allow extra travelling time.

All local businesses who trade with the EU need to check what changes they'll need to make from next year, such as navigating new customs arrangements and additional paperwork.

EU citizens living in the city and their employers also need to get to grips with the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS). Residents from EU countries who don't apply before the June 2021 deadline will lose their right to live and work in the UK from 1 July next year.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, comments: "When the transition period ends we're going to see changes that will affect the day-to-day lives of residents and businesses in Portsmouth. Brexit isn't just something happening elsewhere so it's important everyone gets ready. We want to make sure that everyone who wants to live in Portsmouth can, that businesses can trade smoothly and that the city can keep moving come 1 January."

Residents and businesses can check what the new rules will be and what actions they need to take before the end of the year at gov.uk/transition. The council-owned Portico customs agency can also help business navigate new customs arrangements.

To keep up to date on any traffic disruption or incidents on Portsmouth's road network follow @portsmouthroads on Twitter.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.