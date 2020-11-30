Appeal for witnesses following aggravated burglary in Portsmouth

Published: 30th November 2020 16:03

Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary that took place on Saturday 28 November at an address on Paddington Road, Copnor.

At around 8pm, three men wearing balaclavas entered an address and made threats to the occupants.

A 31-year-old man was assaulted and threatened with a knife during the incident.

Around £200 in cash was stolen.

Hampshire Constabulary would like to speak to three men in connection with the incident and have the following descriptions of two of them.

The first man is described as:

Black

Around 6 feet 2 inches

Broad

Wearing a black balaclava, black jacket and black jeans.

The second man is described as:

Black

Around 6feet 2 inches

Slim build

Aged between 18 and 25-years-old

Wearing a black face mask, black hat/hood and a black thin jacket, similar to a rain coat.

Officers haven't received any similar reports in the area.

Hampshire Constabulary understand that people in the local area will be concerned about this incident, and want to reassure you that they are carrying out extensive enquiries and progressing all lines of enquiry available.

They are carrying out increased patrols in the area. If you have any concerns, please do come and speak to one of our officers.

If anyone has any information, or saw any suspicious vehicles or people in the locality at the time, they should call 101 quoting reference 44200460971.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

