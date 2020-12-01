Operation Holly: Hampshire Constabulary launch anti-drink/drug driving campaign for December

Published: 1st December 2020 12:22

Hampshire Constabulary have today (Dec 1st) launched their Christmas drink and drug driving campaign, targeting motorists who take to the roads impaired and put their own and other people's lives at risk.

The month-long campaign will see officers from Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police's joint Roads Policing Unit running educational and enforcement activity.



Driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both, is a major contributory factor that will increase the chances of you and others being seriously or fatally injured, in a road traffic collision.



Last year during Op Holly, of the 1,049 breath tests carried out, 67 were positive results and from the 80 drug wipes carried out, 44 were positive.



Sergeant Scott Kerr, Road Safety Sergeant for Hampshire and Thames Valley Police said: "Every year we run Operation Holly, with increased focus to stop people drink or drug driving. Even the smallest amount of alcohol or drugs in your system can impair your ability to drive and in the most serious cases, it could result in families facing a future without their loved ones.



"This year, with the restrictions imposed by the government as a result of the pandemic, it is important that if you drink at home it is done sensibly and responsibly. In licensed premises such as pubs and restaurants, they serve measured amounts of alcohol.

"However, at home it is unlikely that you measure exactly how much alcohol you pour into a glass.



"Therefore, it is crucial to think about the morning after. It can take hours for alcohol to leave your system after drinking, so it may still not be safe for you to drive.

"As importantly, some drugs can stay in your system for a considerable amount of time.



"I am urging people to plan only necessary journeys during the festive season and to think about how they are going to get home, and the effects alcohol and drugs will have at the time and the morning after.



"Our message is simple: Don't drink or drug drive - It's not worth the risk.



"If you know of anyone who is drink or drug driving call 999 in an emergency, 101 with information or report via Crimestoppers - thank you."

