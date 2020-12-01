Boost your career and education through Portsmouth Online

Published: 1st December 2020 17:16

The University of Portsmouth is launching a range of online degrees for working professionals to boost their skills, further their education and increase job security in these uncertain times.

From February 2021, through Portsmouth Online, the University will offer a range of part-time postgraduate taught programmes, delivered entirely online for professionals anywhere in the world. The programmes will be led by University academic staff who are experts in their field, and supported by specialist tutors. There will be a choice of three start dates a year for those looking for flexible learning options.

Professor Ale Armellini, Dean of Digital and Distributed Learning at the University of Portsmouth, said: “With our online courses, you can work at your own pace, in your own time and meet up with your teaching team and fellow students in a weekly webinar to discuss your progress. As part of a global cohort, you’ll be meeting students and academic staff from all over the world. You will gain exactly the same degree as if you had attended campus.

“Don’t worry if you are new to online learning. We will introduce you to your Student Advisor before you start, who will be available to support you during your learning journey as your first point of contact. In fact, you’ll be supported by everyone at Portsmouth throughout your studies and beyond. Our Careers and Employability team will be there for you up to five years post-graduation. Together, they’ll help you make the absolute most of your online degree.”

The initial programme suite (starting on 8 February) will cover curricular areas of Construction Project Management, Cybercrime, Data Analytics, International Human Resource Management and Resilience Management:

Cybercrime MSc

Our MSc in Cybercrime is a structured taught programme of studies to create the next generation of cybercrime research and investigation experts in both professional and academic research fields. Focusing on the human dimensions of cybercrime, the course explores the debates surrounding the causes of cybercrimes, digital investigations, and the methods and motivations of cybercriminals.

Graduates will have the technical skills necessary to pursue a career in helping preserve cybersecurity, along with the critical thinking and social awareness needed to understand online behaviour.

Data Analytics MSc

Our MSc in Data Analytics helps graduates establish a career finding trends, patterns, and valuable information hidden inside complicated data sets. The course develops students’ technological and technical abilities, taking their previous studies and experience to postgraduate level. This involves planning and producing an in-depth research project, providing graduates with the expertise needed to develop their professional practice.

Many organisations require data and someone with the ability to make sense of it. Graduates of the course have a skillset that gives them a competitive edge – with practical experience with research and software, plus the specialist knowledge needed to excel across different industries.

Global Human Resource Management MSc

Our MSc in Global Human Resource Management helps graduates expand their knowledge on Human Resource Management (HRM) in a global context. Drawing on the globalisation of business and its effect on the HRM industry, it explores why HR measures that are effective in one country can fail in another, even within the same organisation.

Graduates of the course will be equipped with the capabilities required to analyse contemporary human resource issues, and the expertise needed to apply their skills across a variety of sectors.

Project Management for Construction MSc

Our MSc in Project Management for Construction teaches students how to confidently take on the technical, commercial, organisational, financial and legal issues that can appear in a project’s lifecycle. They will learn the demands of a project management role, and how to lead multi-profession, multi-organisational teams to success.

Graduates of the course will have the tools, knowledge, and qualifications to further their career in the construction industry, or to pursue further academic research such as PhD study.

Risk, Crisis and Resilience Management MSc

Our MSc in Risk, Crisis and Resilience Management is an expansive course that helps students hone the abilities needed to support organisations from all corners of the world.

This course will develop students’ understanding of what constitutes risk and how it can be approached. It explores different perceptions of risk, management techniques, ways to prepare for risks and crises, and more. Graduates of the course will be equipped with the skills and expertise needed to take on environmental, organisational, and business risk management in both the private and public sectors.

Find out more about the courses and how to apply at Portsmouth Online.

Two additional courses – CyberSecurity and Innovation Management and Enterprise – are due to launch in September 2021.

