Hampshire Constabulary Launch Operation Fragrant

Published: 2nd December 2020 15:38

Hampshire Constabulary have today launched a district-wide response to increased retail crime and anti-social behaviour in higher footfall areas in Portsmouth in the build-up to Christmas.

Operation Fragrant will see officers patrolling the multiple shopping areas most impacted by higher footfall across the Christmas period.

These include Cosham High Street, Ocean Retail Park, Commercial Road and the roads surrounding it, Fratton Road, London Road, Palmerston Road, Osborne Road and Albert Road.

Neighbourhood policing teams will be upping patrols in these areas, engaging with business owners and members of the public to ensure a safer shopping experience for shoppers, market traders and retailers.

Colleagues in Response and Patrol and Special Constabulary will be working with Hampshire Constabulary on conducting these extra patrols, deterring potential offenders from committing crime and anti-social behaviour.

Portsmouth Central’s Acting Sergeant Lander said: “With the good news of non-essential shops re-opening across Portsmouth today, we understand that our shopping areas across the city will be busy in the lead up to Christmas.

“We feel it is vital that local shoppers choose to come to Portsmouth to support local traders, especially in the run up to Christmas. Making shoppers feel safe is key to the success of retailers in the city and I’m pleased that Operation Fragrant will help to give people that re-assurance.

“We will have dedicated officers patrolling shopping areas each day to offer reassurance to our communities and deter criminals from these areas.”

If you have any concerns regarding crime in these areas over Christmas, do come and speak to one of our patrolling officers or call us on 101.

