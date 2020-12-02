E-fits released in connection with Waterlooville robbery

Published: 2nd December 2020 17:28

Do you recognise the men in these e-fits?

Officers would like to hear from anyone who recognises them following a report of a robbery on Rosemary Lane, Waterlooville, on Saturday 14 November.

Between 5 and 5.30pm, a white Iveco tipper lorry was broken into and a large quantity of tools were stolen.

A 31-year-old man was threatened by two men, who then drove off in a black Saab 9-3 Vector Sport motor car.

The victim wasn’t injured.

The first man is described as follows:

White

Stocky build

Shaved, short hair

Aged between 38 and 40 years-old

5 feet 6 inches tall

Wearing a light top

The second man is described as follows:

White with tanned skin

Slim build

Dark brown hair

Aged between 30 and 35 years-old

5 feet 11 inches tall

Wearing a dark hooded top and tracksuit bottoms

Officers investigating this incident have so far made three arrests.

An 18-year-old man from Winchester and a 30-year-old man, also from Winchester, were both arrested on suspicion of robbery. Both have been released with no further action.

A 22-year-old man from Winchester was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled drug above the specified limit and has been released under investigation.

Officers have been following lines of enquiry and are now appealing to the public for help.

Anyone who recognises these men or has any information is asked to call us on 101 quoting 44200441809.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

