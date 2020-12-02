Annual Christmas carol concert moves online

Published: 2nd December 2020 17:58

Portsmouth City Council's annual Christmas carol concert is taking place online this year - meaning more people than ever before can get involved.

'Carols not at Fratton Park' will be broadcast on the Portsmouth City Council website on Monday 7 December from 6.30pm.

The event includes a number of Christmas carols pre-recorded by children and adults from choirs across the city, alongside music from the Salvation Army Portsmouth band. The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Cllr Rob Wood, will welcome everyone and there will be a special reading of 'Twas the night before Christmas'.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development at Portsmouth City Council, said: "It's been a really difficult year and we were disappointed when we knew our annual carol concert couldn't go ahead at Fratton Park. However, in true 2020 style, the city has adapted and I'm so impressed with the creation of an online version of this event.

"I hope the concert will bring a smile to schools, families, care homes and community groups across Portsmouth as they get involved and sing-a-long with our choirs."

The council's Christmas carol concert has taken place annually for more than 20 years. It's organised in partnership with Portsmouth Music Hub; an award-winning music education service that aims to inspire all young people to sing and play a musical instrument, and in recent years has taken place at Portsmouth FC's Fratton Park.

Sue Beckett, Chief Executive of Portsmouth Music Hub, said: "Carols at Fratton Park is a very special event in our calendar so we wanted to do everything we could to ensure it went ahead this year. We have worked really hard during lockdown to capture the essence of the event online; filming children, members of the community and involving some of the city's singers and musicians. We hope even more people are able to get involved this year with it being online."

The event will be posted online at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/events on Monday 7 December from 6.30-7.30pm. There is no need to register - just log onto the website and watch the event. If you miss it, you can catch up afterwards.

