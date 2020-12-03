Portsmouth invited to join special carol concert, to celebrate the city’s CARE community this Christmas

Published: 3rd December 2020 09:32

Residents in Portsmouth’s care homes, their relatives and friends, people being cared for in the community and care staff across the city are being celebrated this Christmas with a special online carol concert, and hampers for every local care provider.

The Portsmouth Carols for Care concert will be broadcast live across the city at 2.30pm on Tuesday 22nd December. It will feature special performances from the Salvation Army and the Portsmouth Music Hub. Carers and residents will also feature in the festive show. Organisers hope the concert will be a way for people to come together over the festive season in a shared experience, even though they might not be able to be in the same room.

Stef Nienaltowski, CEO of Shaping Portsmouth, the local group coordinating the event, said “Even though they may be apart physically, carers, residents, their relatives and friends can still join together, albeit virtually, and share in this unique event where all of the care providers in the City can come together and enjoy this special carol concert.”

Sue Beckett, CEO of the Portsmouth Music Hub said “It has been an absolute pleasure to produce a special online carol event for the city’s care community this Christmas. We aim to get everyone in the festive mood and remind people that they are valued and thought of, as part of a very different Christmas celebration this year.”

Local businesses, including schools and colleges have also generously donated approximately 50 hampers – one for every care home and home care provider in the city. These are to celebrate their achievements and thank them for all their kindness, hard work and dedication over 2020.

“The support from local businesses, schools and colleges really shows the true sense of community in the city which has been incredible to see, I think this support shows just how much the city’s community values its care community,” said Stef Nienaltowski.

Andrea Pattison of the Hampshire Care Association and owner of St Ronans Care Home in Southsea said “In Portsmouth we have over 1,500 amazing people working in the care sector. They provide highly skilled and invaluable care to over a thousand people in the city’s care homes and out in the community. The dedication and community spirit of our carers, everyone being cared for and their families and friends is something this city can be proud of.”

A huge thank you goes out to these local businesses who have so generously donated hampers: Addo Accounting, Brilliant Blu, Cityfibre, Cordell Health, Express FM, Fast Signs, Gunwharf Quays, Havant & South Downs College, Highbury College, How2HR, KSM Telecom, Liberty HR Recruitment, Meon Junior School & The Thinking Schools Academy Trust, Philip Gibbs Insurance Brokers, Portsmouth City Council, Portsmouth College, Rexel Portsmouth, Soccer Scholar Academy, Shaping Portsmouth, THAT Group, The Guildhall Trust, The Portsmouth Grammar School, The Lord Mayors Office, University of Portsmouth, Unloc, M12 Solutions Ltd, Giganet and Comm21.

