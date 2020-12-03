https://analytics.google.
Hotwalls Studios prepares for Christmas Market 2020

Published: 3rd December 2020 16:41
Despite the adversity that those in the creative industries have faced in 2020, Hotwalls Studios remain open and excited that their 2020 Festive Market is able to go ahead on the 5th-6th December.

 

 "Celebrate Christmas at the Hotwalls Studios!," the organisers of the market posted on their website. "We're delighted that our festive market is able to go ahead on 5th-6th December with added safety measures in place.

"These will include room for social distancing, hand sanitiser stations throughout, regularly cleaning of stalls from traders, and visitors required to wear masks inside the studios and Round Tower. Join us to meet leading makers from across Hampshire, including those at the Traders Keep and from our own Hotwalls artists. Our participating makers are excited to showcase their recent creations and promise a warm welcome.

"Unlike our usual markets, live music and food vendors will not be included to comply with government guidelines on events. We're sorry to not have them with us on this occasion, but look forward to welcoming them back at future events. The Canteen will be serving food and drink as usual."

To keep up with what's going on at Hotwalls Studios throughout the weekend and beyond, you can follow them on Instagram here

 

