Hampshire County Council issues travel guidance as students return home from University

Published: 3rd December 2020 18:33

Hampshire County Council has issued advice for students, parents and commuters as the student travel window opens from 3 - 9 December.

As students journey home over the coming week, residents are being encouraged to limit travel on public transport at busy times - particularly on the main transport routes - and continue following the current Tier 2 guidelines for Hampshire, to make sure everyone gets home safely for the holidays.

Councillor Keith Mans, Leader of Hampshire County Council and Chair of the Local Outbreak Engagement Board said: "Throughout early December, thousands of young people will be making their way back for the holidays. Trains and buses will be much busier during this time which increases the risk of spreading coronavirus. Therefore, I urge all passengers to follow the rules carefully, as doing so will help us control the spread of the virus and keep each other safe."

If students are travelling home, they should follow the safer travel guidance for passengers.

Students - and all public transport users - must not travel if:

They have symptoms of COVID-19

They have tested positive for COVID-19

They have been told to self-isolate.

Students are also being advised to book ahead wherever possible.

As well as following specific advice from universities and transport companies, travellers should also remember to:

Wash or sanitise hands frequently

Wear a face covering unless exempt

Make space by keeping a two metre distance from other passengers where feasible

Wherever possible, avoid busiest routes as well as busy times like rush hour

Download the NHS COVID-19 app before you travel, if possible, and check in where you see the official NHS COVID-19 QR code posters

Councillor Mans added: "It has been a challenging time for university students, so an eagerness to reunite with families is quite understandable. But before they head off, students and their parents should make themselves aware of the safety guidance if they're planning to use public transport. By being extra safe and working together, we can help protect our loved ones this winter."

Parents are encouraged to read the guidance on Student movement and plans for the end of term, which is available by searching for ‘Higher education' on the gov.uk/coronavirus webpages.

