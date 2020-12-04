Support smaller local shops on Small Business Saturday

Published: 4th December 2020 09:57

Small Business Saturday is 5th December 2020

Shop locally at smaller businesses this Saturday for festive goods and presents in support of the annual Small Business Saturday event (5 December 2020), is the message from Portsmouth City Council.

Small Business Saturday is a national event to encourage people to use independent businesses in their area and help the local economy thrive. It's also an opportunity for businesses to put on special events or offers.

This year Portsmouth small businesses need support more than ever and many have joined the council's Go Shop, Go Local, Go Christmas campaign to encourage people to support local businesses. The council have a virtual high street on their website full of festive offers from Portsmouth small businesses to encourage residents to shop online with smaller stores. Offers include discounts, special deals and free gifts from a wide variety of businesses.

Cllr Steve Pitt, the council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development, said: "Small Business Saturday is an opportunity for people to rediscover the smaller, independent businesses across the city who really need your support this year. Think small and think local when Christmas shopping this year and help Protect Portsmouth."

Residents are encouraged to plan their journey, walk or cycle whenever possible and avoid busy times and routes on public transport. However to help support businesses, the council will give an extra hour free when one hour of parking is purchased in Ashby Place (Southsea), Clarence Street (city centre), Stubbington Avenue (North End) and Wooton Street (Cosham) during December.

Shoppers are reminded to follow the latest government guidelines around social distancing both when queuing and shopping, and to wear face coverings in shops, unless exempt. Residents should keep two metres from anyone outside of their household or support bubble when in enclosed spaces. If anyone in a household is experiencing any symptoms of coronavirus - no matter how mild - they should stay home and request a test.

To find out more about the offers in Portsmouth on Small Business Saturday visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/gochristmas

