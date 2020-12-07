University joins Ellen MacArthur Foundation to tackle global sustainability issues

Published: 7th December 2020 10:54

The University of Portsmouth has joined the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Network, which brings together the world’s leading and most influential organisations, governments, universities and emerging innovators to accelerate the transition towards a circular economy.

A circular economy is an economic system aimed at eliminating waste and sustaining the use of resources, based on three principles: design that reduces waste and pollution, keep products and materials in use, and regenerate natural systems.

Becoming a member of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Network is an integral part of the University’s Revolution Plastics initiative. Revolution Plastics brings together scientists, businesses, campaigners and citizens to transform the way we make, use and dispose of plastic to tackle the global plastic crisis.

Professor Steve Fletcher, the University’s Director of the Sustainability and the Environment research theme, said: “Revolution Plastics works across all faculties and with partners around the world to make a meaningful contribution to achieving a sustainable future. Through our membership of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Network, the University will share its research and collaborate with other member organisations to demonstrate what is possible.”

Access to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Network will also help the University’s Centre for Enzyme Innovation (CEI) to expand its pioneering plastic-eating enzyme work with industry to shape, refine, develop and test new technologies following the recent funding from the Solent LEP as one of a portfolio of projects for the UK government's Getting Building Fund.

Rory Miles, Innovation Fellow for the CEI, said: “Joining the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Network will provide us with an enhanced ability to collaborate with industrial partners. Many of the world’s leading and influential businesses are already members of the network. This will enable the CEI to increase our understanding of the potential for bio-recycling enzymes to promote a new circular economy in plastics and catalyse opportunities to scale our innovative technology.”

