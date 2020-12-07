Appeal for witnesses following assault in Portsmouth

Published: 7th December 2020 15:50

Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Milton on Saturday 5 December.

Between 5.30pm and 6pm, a 20-year-old man became involved in an altercation with three other men outside the Eastfield Hotel on Prince Albert Road.

The man sustained head and facial injuries in the incident, as well as a severe injury to his right hand.

He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital where he received treatment.

If anyone was in the area at the time and saw or heard anything, or has any information, they should call 101 quoting reference 44200470180.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.