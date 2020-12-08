https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"A fantastic site, literally everything that is happening in Portsmouth is reported on this page."
- Joanne, Portsmouth Watersports Centre
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Raffle raises almost £1,000 for the Hampshire countryside

Published: 8th December 2020 11:05
CPRE LogoA raffle organised by volunteers at CPRE Hampshire, the countryside charity has raised almost £1,000 to help the local countryside to thrive.

Robert Jamieson from the charity’s South Downs & Central District Group and co-organiser of the quiz nights usually held in Itchen Abbas and East Meon, says: 'We sadly had to cancel our two quiz nights this year due to coronavirus restrictions, however, not to be outdone we came up with the idea of holding a raffle in its place.

The prize of a case of six Hampshire sparkling wines and the draw took place in November by our Chair, Dee Haas. As it was a raffle, we asked for a donation to enter. We're delighted to say that we sold 70 tickets and the raffle raised almost £1,000 to support our work helping the Hampshire countryside to thrive.’

The winning ticket belonged to CPRE Hampshire members, Hugh and Sue Sandars of Micheldever.

Robert Jamieson adds: 'We intend to hold the quiz evenings again next year when we sincerely hope that all the current troubles will be behind us. It is always a great evening and enjoyed by everybody. We need to raise funds for CPRE Hampshire as it keeps the charity doing its job, protecting our countryside at these difficult times.'
 
CPRE Hampshire is very grateful to the quiz nights organising team - Robert Jamieson, Christopher Napier and Peter Lindon.

The countryside charity depends entirely on public support and is currently running an appeal. There has been a surge of appreciation for the countryside and local green spaces during lockdown but with no events, this cannot be converted into much needed funds to support its work. Please go to www.cprehampshire.org.uk/get-involved/appeal-2020 to find out more about how you can help to protect the Hampshire countryside now and for generations to come.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Tales From the City | Playlists | Shaping Portsmouth | Sunday Supplement | Podcasts | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Health and Wellbeing | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies