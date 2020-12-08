Report, book and check with improved My Portsmouth app

Published: 8th December 2020 11:14

Portsmouth residents are being urged to use the My Portsmouth app to help keep the city's streets safer, cleaner and tidier.

Portsmouth City Council has launched a new and improved version of their app, which allows people to report issues at the touch of a button.

As well as being able to anonymously report issues like fly tipping, abandoned vehicles and problems with drains, the app allows people to enquire about bulky waste collections, check their bin collection day and find out more about their local councillor.

The old version of the app is no longer supported, so users are being encouraged to download the new version straight away.

It is hoped that increased use of the app will help council teams respond more quickly to issues affecting local people.

Cllr Dave Ashmore, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: "We are committed to keeping the city's streets clean, safe and tidy. We have dedicated teams to respond to report to littering, broken streetlights and parking issues, but we can't be everywhere at once.

"By using the app, people can be our eyes and ears across the city, telling us about problems so we can put them right as soon as possible."

Making use of online tools like the app helps free up resources in the council's city helpdesk, allowing them to dedicate more time to vulnerable and isolated residents most affected by the pandemic.

Cllr Chris Attwell, Cabinet Member for Communities and Central Services, said: "It's important for the council to be able to connect with local people online, and tools like the app and forms on our website mean that people can get in touch with us at a time that works for them.

"We often see online channels are more efficient and effective in reporting issues meaning we can focus our resources on making sure that those in need this winter can access the support they need."

As well as using less storage on a mobile device than the previous version, the new app also lays the foundations to ensure that it meets accessibility standards due to come into force in June 2021. This new legislation sets out clear standards that public sector bodies need to meet to make it as easy as possible for people with disabilities or those using assistive technology to use them. The council's website has already been upgraded to meet these standards.

The app can be downloaded free from Apple's App Store and the Google Play store for Android phones - just search 'My Portsmouth'.

