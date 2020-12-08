Annual budget consultation focuses on impact of coronavirus

Published: 8th December 2020 16:59

Portsmouth residents can set out their priorities for spending in Portsmouth City Council's annual budget consultation. The online survey will also take a detailed look at how coronavirus has affected people's lives. The findings will help shape the city's plans for recovery after the pandemic.

In the survey, residents can share how coronavirus has affected everything from their work and finances, to health and wellbeing, and access to local services. They'll also be asked what services they think are most important to invest in now and for the future to help inform decisions about the council's budget and how it is spent.

The quickest and easiest way to take part in the survey is to visit: www.portsmouth.gov.uk/yourcityyoursay. Those who aren't online can also take part via Portsmouth City Council's phone consultation service by calling 023 9261 6708.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Portsmouth City Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development, comments: "The pandemic has touched every corner of our lives this year and it's been incredibly tough for many people. As the council focuses on responding to the longer term financial impacts of coronavirus and planning for the future, we want to make sure we have a clear understanding of the challenges households are facing as well as people's priorities when it comes to the recovery."

Over the coming year, the council has to make £1m of savings and efficiencies as well as meeting the substantial costs of responding to the coronavirus outbreak. The council plans to make the majority of the savings by reducing costs or increasing income, rather than from cutting services.

The findings from this consultation will also be compared with those from a similar piece of research conducted in the summer. This will allow the council to track the impact of the pandemic across the whole year and see how things may have changed between the first and second wave of the virus. The results from the first coronavirus survey can be found at: www.coronavirussurvey.portsmouth.gov.uk/

