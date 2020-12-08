Energy Services Team Scoops Further Awards

Published: 8th December 2020 17:07

Portsmouth City Council's Energy Services team have received further recognition for their work at the 2020 Energy Managers Associations (EMA) awards.

The team were highly commended in the Energy Management Team of the Year Award (Public Sector), whilst energy services manager, Andrew Waggott, was awarded the 'Energy Manager of the Year' (Public Sector).

The team were highly commended for their work around energy efficiency and generation. The team was recognised for the scale and scope of the services they provide. The energy services team acts to set strategic direction for the local authority around all aspects of energy.

This includes work to decarbonise public buildings, develop low and zero carbon generation, set strong direction for new build projects, and deliver funded energy retrofits and support schemes for all households within the city.

At a time where many public bodies have reduced the size of their teams working in such areas, Portsmouth has quadrupled theirs; bringing on talented graduates and training them to become the next generation of energy experts in their field.

Meredydd Hughes, assistant director of Building Services, said:

"I am very proud that the team has deservedly won these awards, in recognition of their hard work and exceptional delivery. They have gone from strength to strength in recent years, servicing the energy needs of the Portsmouth City Council portfolio, as well as other clients and customers with whom they work. Energy is of strategic importance, in light of the declared climate emergency, to the council and wider city; and I expect them to continue to grow and develop in the future, in light of these challenges."

The EMA Energy Management Awards are judged by Energy Managers to recognise those leading the energy management industry and inspiring others. The Awards provide a platform for the excellence and talent within the wider energy management network.

Portsmouth City Council energy services manager, Andrew Waggott, picked up the Energy Manager of the Year 2020 award (Public Sector).

Andrew was recognised for a number of achievements, most notably; helping to promote energy efficiency and renewable generation by putting it at the core of the council's priorities, as well as training the next generation of energy professionals through the team's graduate scheme.

Cllr Dave Ashmore, the council’s Cabinet Member of Environment and Climate Change said: “We are delighted that our expert in-house Energy Services team have again been recognised for their work around energy management, renewable generation projects and fuel poverty mitigation initiatives.”

“The team continues to go from strength to strength which is great news for the city and its residents as we strive to reach net zero carbon targets and help household with their energy bills”.

You can view the full list of winners here.

