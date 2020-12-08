The Reverse Advent Calendar is back - this year it’s gone virtual!

The idea of the Reverse Advent Calendar is simple - instead of taking something OUT, you put something IN like warm socks or a bar of chocolate. At the end of the month instead of an empty calendar, you have a box full of items to help those in need. Over the years individuals, work teams and businesses have overwhelmed us with their generosity - benefitting many Portsmouth charities during the hardest time of the year.

Current restrictions make it harder to drop off physical donations so we are asking people to donate to our Just Giving page instead. This means we can pass the funds directly to local charities who will use them where the need is greatest.

This winter, we will be helping:

Portsmouth Trussell Trust –

"This winter, food banks are expecting to give out an emergency food parcel every nine seconds."

There’s more to ending hunger than just providing food. That’s why our food banks also offer compassionate, practical support to people in crisis to tackle the root causes that lock people into poverty and build people’s resilience so they are less likely to need a food bank in the future.

Red Cross Portsmouth - Home from hospital service –

"Your support can make a real difference to people in their hour of need, your kindness is powerful"

When someone returns from hospital, we make sure they have everything they need for their first 24 to 72 hours back home. We may then provide up to 12 weeks of support depending on the level of help needed.

How you can help

Here's some ideas – if you’re in a workplace, ask your colleagues to donate the cost of their takeaway coffees for a week. If you are working from home, maybe you could donate the cost of a few days travel? And you could consider replacing the office Secret Santa with a donation instead (trust us, no-one needs another novelty tie!).

Small things can make a big difference. It’s been a tough year so let’s make Christmas a bit better for those in need in our city.

Please share this with your colleagues, friends and family.

Follow the Reverse Advent Calendar Portsmouth 2020 on Facebook and Instagram for updates and further ideas.

If you have any questions or queries please get in touch with me via email hayley.wheeler@port.ac.uk

Take care, keep safe and thank you for your kindness.

