https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"We have only been registered with AboutMyArea Portsmouth for about 2 months. The results have been amazing. Brilliant communication tool in this era of social networking. "
- Good Neighbours
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Scheme wins flood and coastal excellence award

Published: 11th December 2020 09:31
The Southsea Coastal Scheme has been hailed as a best practice example of investing public money at the 2020 Flood and Coastal Excellence Awards, run by the Environment Agency.

The Portsmouth City Council-led project took out the 'Best Investment Business Case' category for the team's ability to transform huge amounts of detailed and technical information into a concise business case.

Councillor Hugh Mason, Cabinet Member for Planning Policy and City Development, said: "Being recognised as an outstanding example for investing public money is a great honour, especially given the increasing demand for grant investment in flood management.

"This greater demand puts pressure on available resources, so it's vital that major projects such as the Southsea Coastal Scheme make the best use of public funds.

"The judging panel acknowledged the immense challenges facing those preparing and advising on spending decisions, so congratulations are due to all involved."

The full business case for the Southsea Coastal Scheme was approved by the Treasury in May 2020.

The Scheme is the UK's largest local authority-led coastal defences' project, worth more than £100M.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Tales From the City | Playlists | Shaping Portsmouth | Sunday Supplement | Podcasts | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Health and Wellbeing | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies