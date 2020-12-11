CCTV image released after public order incident in Waterlooville

Published: 11th December 2020 11:01

Officers want to speak to the man pictured in connection with a public order incident that took place at the WHSmith store on London Road, Waterlooville on Thursday 3 December.

At around 4.30pm, a man entered the store and threatened to assault a staff member.

This man was seen in the area at the time.

He is described as:

Approximately 35-years-old

Around 6foot 3inches tall

White

Dark, short, greasy hair

Large build

Walking with a limp

Officers acknowledge that the image is not of the best quality, but it is the best they have available at this time.

If you recognise this man or have any information, call 101 quoting reference 44200467855. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

