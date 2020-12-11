The Kings Theatre's 'Dick Whittington': A Triumph Over Adversity

Author: Hope Hopkinson Published: 11th December 2020 12:59

Following months of anticipation, hard work and rescheduling to meet government guidelines, the Kings Theatre's annual Pantomime ‘Dick Whittington' opened its doors this week - and it was certainly worth the wait.

The cast of Dick Whittington on stage at the Kings last night. (Photo by Andrew Searle

Even before the curtains came up, the atmosphere in the Edwardian theatre was rife with excitement, given it was the first time many people were back in a theatre environment since before the pandemic hit back in March. As was clear in the show's ethos, the cast and crew have been working tirelessly since then to ensure that the show would go on, achieving no mean feat of being the only Panto on the South Coast.

From the get-go, the enthusiasm of the cast was evident in their performance; Marlene Little Hill (Fairy Bow Bells) setting standards high with an adapted take on Leslie Odom Jr's rhythmic spoken-word from the opening number of Hamilton. Having previously appeared in Hairspray and Sister Act to name just two, her performance as the show's central narrator was dazzling and rich, her astounding vocals speaking for themselves.

No sooner than five minutes into the Pantomime, the socially-distanced audience were introduced to a range of louder-than-life characters. Whilst the restrictions meant that the cast was smaller than it would've been otherwise, it allowed each and every member of the five-piece ensemble to shine through, particularly in the first big dance number. Their storytelling through movement and reaction throughout both acts of the show made their roles feel just as prominent as the central characters, a real credit to the wealth of talent on board the production.

That being said, the main cast truly stole the show, each character bringing a unique yet equally loveable element to the story. Sean Smith as Dick Whittington was a heartwarming performance that I found was not too dissimilar to his own story: a hometown hero whose dreams and drive alike take him on a journey to the big city, facing adversity but eventually achieving what he had always set out to do. Whilst admittedly he hasn't defeated Rat Queens or become the Lord Mayor of London in his personal life, since his appearance on the X-Factor in 2007 as part of brother/sister duo Same Difference, Sean has worked on solo projects, performed in productions such as We Will Rock You and Evita, and most recently collaborated with local band Beware The Bear on a five-track EP.

Playing the antagonist opposite Sean was Julia Worsley as the aforementioned Queen Rat. Boasting an impressive resume, Julia has appeared in both stage and screen versions of Les Misérables and has multiple West End credits, as well as having roles in Eastenders, Doctors and Holby City to name but three. Appearing in dramatic interludes throughout the show, she sang through a range of well-loved musical theatre classics - a highlight being her rendition of Barbra Streisand's 'Don't Rain on My Parade' at the top of Act 2. Her performances were received with ripples of boos from children and adults alike, a reaction that any pantomime bad-guy would be proud of.

Perhaps the most reaction-rousing performance of the night was by Creative Director Jack Edwards, who didn't miss a single beat as Dame Dolly. Through scenely costume changes and innuendo-laced comedic timing, Jack's performance was born out of experience and a true passion for what he does, never failing to throw himself wholeheartedly into the louder-than-life character. Whether through his interaction with the crowd, the laugh-out-loud practical jokes, or his show-stopping vocal performance, there wasn't a face mask in the house that wasn't covering up a grin as he took the stage by storm.

James Percy's Silly Billy brought even more comedic relief to the story, his ability to tell jokes that appealed to the adult audience yet still had the children in the audience giggling and cheering made the show accessible and a joy for all to watch. Reactive and engaging, James certainly made clear his background in improv comedy as he navigated the nuances of his co-stars, making for a polished performance that will surely bring something different to the table every night of the run.

As well as being a night full of laughs, the show also presented tender moments that were made all the more touching given the circumstances it was being put on under. Imogen Bailey's performance as main love interest Alice Fitzwarren really hit this home, particularly during an unlikely mash-up duet of Lady Gaga's 'Edge of Glory' and the Madness hit 'It Must Be Love' between herself and Sean.

This particular moment was also where the cleverness of the socially-distanced staging shone through the most. Imogen and Sean delivered intimate yet powerful vocals in front of a screen, whilst a pair of the ensemble performed a graceful dance behind it to represent their growing affection. This made clear that restrictions were no obstacle to the cast and crew of Dick Whittington, and moments that were usually portrayed through physical acting could be just as - if not more effectively shown via grander, more theatrical means.

Whilst a common feature of pantomimes, one thing this production did exceptionally well was its handling of current affairs and pop culture alike. The cast didn't miss a single opportunity to make light of the ups and (more often than not) downs of 2020, and did so with such wit and self-awareness that you couldn't help but laugh, particularly in the knowledge that the end of the crisis and the year that caused it are in sight.

The references - both musical and not - to pop culture elevated this, performances by Billie-Leigh Roberts as ‘Eileen' the Cat (cue several ‘come on, Eileen!'s) and Peter McCrohon as Alderman Fitzwarren truly brought this to life, balancing the incredibly real and serious subject matter with a comical lightness typical of a pantomime, however this year more necessary than ever before.

Following the show's eventual happy ending (only after a series of twists and turns expertly portrayed by the intricate staging of the show), the cast took to the stage and gave a touching and tearful thank you, to the crew, the audience, and all the local people who have helped in some way to make the Pompey Pantomime happen.

Whilst the on-stage cast was only thirteen-strong, the enormity of the behind-the-scenes work was made up of so many more individuals with a love for theatre and drive to make things happen. The production team, band members, creative crew and young dance team (who unfortunately couldn't join the final production due to government guidelines) were all thanked and praised for their dedication and hard work, making clear that above all, the Kings is a community theatre, and wouldn't be what it is without every single person on board.

CEO Paul Woolf gave a touching speech about how important it was to the theatre to bring Christmas to the people of Portsmouth, and it certainly rang true that, for a few hours at least, those from all walks of life were able to come inside and forget about the goings-on of the last year - culminating in a standing ovation. Despite social distancing, I think it is safe to speak for all involved and say that the Pompey Panto was the closest I'd felt to the community of Portsmouth since lockdown began, and truly made me feel like the ‘new normal' is well on its way to returning to the city.

Dick Whittington will continue its run at the Kings Theatre in Southsea until January 3rd 2021 - you can buy tickets at the Kings' website.

