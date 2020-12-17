More GP Surgeries in Portsmouth gearing up to offer Covid Vaccine to Patients

Published: 17th December 2020 17:00

More GP surgeries across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are getting ready to start vaccinating patients over the next few days, as the roll out of the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history continues.

Following the first 10 sites across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight successfully starting at the beginning of this week, a further 16 sites will be taking delivery of the vaccine over the next couple of days, and starting their clinics shortly.

More sites will then follow, to provide a network of clinics across the county.

Dr Matt Nisbet, GP and Clinical Lead for Business and Partnerships at the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Partnership of CCGs, said:

"All of our sites that started vaccinating patients earlier this week have had a great start with clinics running smoothly. We've heard lots of positive feedback from patients and staff, which has been lovely to hear as everyone is working incredibly hard on this huge task.

"It is great to be able to offer the vaccine to more local people as we open up new clinics, but I would ask people please to be patient. GP practices will contact you when we can offer you a vaccine.

"Whilst the vaccine roll-out is really good news, it doesn't mean any of us can drop our guard - we all must still take care to protect ourselves and others."



Across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight the next GP-led sites going live with vaccination clinics over the next few days are as follows:

Solent View Medical Practice, Gosport

Portchester Practice

Brune Medical Centre, Gosport

Brook Lane Surgery, Fareham

Waterlooville Health Centre

Adelaide Health Centre, Southampton

Royal South Hants Hospital (for Southampton Central Primary Care Network)

Ladies Walk Surgery, Southampton

Chessel Avenue Surgery, Southampton

Totton Football Club

Applemore Leisure Centre, Hythe

Park Surgery, Chandlers Ford

West Wight Sport and Community Centre, IoW

Eastney Health Centre, Portsmouth

Cosham Health Centre, Portsmouth

Lake Road Health Centre, Portsmouth



Nurses, paramedics, pharmacists and other NHS staff will work alongside GPs to vaccinate those aged 80 and over, as well as care home workers and residents, identified as priority groups for the life-saving vaccine.

The NHS will contact people in the priority groups when it is their turn to receive the vaccine.

People should not contact their surgeries, the vaccination service is available strictly by invitation only.

