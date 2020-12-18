https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"Haley is truly a constant professional, always producing great articles for us, not only for our business but also for our charity events."
- Andrew Pearce, Creatiques Couture
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Three charged after weapons incident in Havant

Published: 18th December 2020 14:33
Officers investigating a fight on Middle Park Way, Havant, in September have charged three people.

They were called at 3.23am on 5 September to reports of a group fighting in the street, armed with pieces of wood and knives.

 

After a thorough investigation the following people have been charged:

  • Reiss Dennis Jones, a 19-year-old man from Winterslow Drive in Havant, has been charged with affray, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of a bladed article.
  • Abdou Touray, an 18-year-old man from Hilsea Crescent in Portsmouth, has been charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon.
  • Fiona Erin Hoyle, an 18-year-old woman from Ledbury Road in Paulsgrove, has been charged with affray, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of a bladed article.

They are due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on 25 March 2021.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Tales From the City | Playlists | Shaping Portsmouth | Sunday Supplement | Podcasts | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Health and Wellbeing | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies