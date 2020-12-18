Three charged after weapons incident in Havant

Published: 18th December 2020 14:33

Officers investigating a fight on Middle Park Way, Havant, in September have charged three people. Officers investigating a fight on Middle Park Way, Havant, in September have charged three people.

They were called at 3.23am on 5 September to reports of a group fighting in the street, armed with pieces of wood and knives.

After a thorough investigation the following people have been charged:

Reiss Dennis Jones, a 19-year-old man from Winterslow Drive in Havant, has been charged with affray, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of a bladed article.

Abdou Touray, an 18-year-old man from Hilsea Crescent in Portsmouth, has been charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

Fiona Erin Hoyle, an 18-year-old woman from Ledbury Road in Paulsgrove, has been charged with affray, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of a bladed article.

They are due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on 25 March 2021.

