E-fit image released in connection with suspicious incident in Hilsea, Portsmouth

Published: 18th December 2020 14:43

Do you recognise the man in this E-fit?

Officers are looking to speak with him in connection to a suspicious incident that took place on Doyle Avenue, at the junction with Northern Parade, Hilsea, on Friday 20 November.

At approximately 3.10pm, a man in a small, silver BMW pulled up to a 9-year-old child, wound down the window and asked her if she would like a lift home.

She declined and the man drove off.

The man, who the child did not know, did not get out of the car. No physical contact was made and the child was not hurt.

The man we want to identify is described as follows:

Mixed race

Tall

Short, black hair

Beard and moustache

Bushy, black eyebrows

Bumpy/pimply skin

Hairy arms

Officers are keen to hear from anyone with information that may assist our investigation.

Do you recognise the man in this image? Perhaps you saw a suspicious vehicle on Doyle Avenue or Northern Parade that day?

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with the reference 44200454419

