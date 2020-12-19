Portsmouth Carols for Care: A chance for the City to Unite this Christmas

Author: Peter Hopkinson Published: 19th December 2020 13:47

On Tuesday 22nd December, a very special Christmas celebration is taking place that will enable people across Portsmouth to connect with each other online through music, song, and dance.



The idea for the Portsmouth Carols for Care celebration came from the team at the Portsmouth Music Hub, whose aim of transforming lives through music sees them for the most part working with the young people of Portsmouth. I spoke to Sue Beckett (CEO of Portsmouth Music Hub) and asked her what prompted the team’s extraordinary efforts in putting together a Christmas celebration for all ages.

“Portsmouth Music Hub normally caters for children 5-18,” Sue explained, “but we thought for this year it would be nice to do something that could be accessed by not only residents and staff in care homes but their relatives, children, family and friends."

"It’s really a way of connecting people if they weren’t able to be with their loved ones, so they'd all have a shared experience; it’s about sharing the Christmas spirit and we hope it will bring a smile to people’s faces.”

Community choirs from all over the City have contributed, including:

St. Mary's Community Choir

Portsmouth Choral Union

Portsmouth Cathedral Choir

Portsmouth Music Hub Chamber Choir

St John's College Choir

Cottage Grove Primary School

Cliffdale Primary Academy

Corpus Christi Primary School

St. John's Cathedral Catholic Primary School

St. Paul's Catholic Primary School

“We’ve used community choirs who have performed some of the carols and the lyrics will be on screen, so that people can sing along wherever they are because they'll be in their bubble and they'll be safe to sing in their homes.” Sue told me, clearly hoping that the event will be interactive and enjoyable for those watching at home.

Sue also highlighted some special features that will make the event even more memorable and that show just how much time and effort the team at the Portsmouth Music Hub have put into producing the event.

“There will also be little clips of children from different schools showing the journey of Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem, featuring two gorgeous donkeys from the Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary. Children from the Cliffdale Primary Academy are performing a lovely angel dance and the staff and residents from St Ronan’s Nursing and Residential Care Home have done a very unique version of the 12 days of Christmas. It's been quite a labour of love.”

The celebration will be compered by Sue, Father Bob from St Mary’s Church and Emma Smith, who by all accounts, at the impressive age of 102, is the star of the show!

Sue and her team have provided yet another example of how the people of Portsmouth have risen to the unprecedented challenge that we all face, in ensuring that our famous community spirit is not lost in the midst of Covid-19 restrictions. As she states,

"Music has the unique power to connect people of all ages wherever they are and bring enjoyment and a way to share and spread the Christmas spirit. Working with organisations across the City in partnership with Shaping Portsmouth has enabled us to produce what we hope is an engaging and inclusive online Christmas celebration that will bring joy and peace as well as stirring happy memories for many."

Portsmouth Carols for Care will be streamed on YouTube on December 22nd from 2.30pm and you can join in by following this link.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.