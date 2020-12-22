Image released following fraudulent purchase

Published: 22nd December 2020 17:08

Police are investigating an incident in which fraudulent details were used to purchase a vehicle in Fareham.

The vehicle, a Range Rover Sport worth approximately £40,000, was purchased on finance and picked up from a dealership on Bridge Road on 4 November.

The person whose details were fraudulently used subsequently received the finance paperwork in the post. The bank and the dealership were made aware of this before the police were informed.

Officers want to speak to the woman pictured and are asking anyone who knows her to contact them.

She may live outside of the Hampshire area, so we are asking people to share this with any friends or family out of county.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44200449096.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

