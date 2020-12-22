https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"We have only been registered with AboutMyArea Portsmouth for about 2 months. The results have been amazing. Brilliant communication tool in this era of social networking. "
- Good Neighbours
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Image released following fraudulent purchase

Published: 22nd December 2020 17:08
Police are investigating an incident in which fraudulent details were used to purchase a vehicle in Fareham.

The vehicle, a Range Rover Sport worth approximately £40,000, was purchased on finance and picked up from a dealership on Bridge Road on 4 November.

The person whose details were fraudulently used subsequently received the finance paperwork in the post. The bank and the dealership were made aware of this before the police were informed.

Officers want to speak to the woman pictured and are asking anyone who knows her to contact them.

 


 

She may live outside of the Hampshire area, so we are asking people to share this with any friends or family out of county.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44200449096.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Tales From the City | Student Voice | Quiz Corner | Playlists | Shaping Portsmouth | Sunday Supplement | Podcasts | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Health and Wellbeing | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies