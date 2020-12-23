'D-Day Story' Grants for greater wellbeing recipients announced

Published: 23rd December 2020 17:05

The D-Day Story has awarded grants to three local organisations as part of its grants for greater wellbeing scheme.

The scheme offers grants of up to £500 to fund activities and projects which will benefit Portsmouth residents. Applicants had to meet one or more of the following priorities in their proposals:

Improving the health and wellbeing of local people

Community celebrations and bringing people together online

Sharing the stories of D-Day and Landing Craft Tank 7074

It is also a requirement that all activities planned will adhere to government guidelines regarding COVID-19.

The successful applicants for round one of the scheme are as follows:

Baby Bank: The Parenting Network

The grant will be used to purchase consumable items for the Baby Bank such as nappies, baby food, feeding equipment (e.g. bottles and teats) and toiletries to support nursing mothers. This will bring greater wellbeing to Portsmouth families who are undergoing financial difficulties.

Red Sauce Theatre

The grant will facilitate online drama rehearsals for people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities and their families/carers. The online rehearsals will be edited into a film which will be made available online for care homes to access, building on their impactful work with a broad reach.

Tonic Music for Mental Health

The grant will be used to purchase recording equipment to facilitate D-Day themed online writing workshops and broadcast podcasts inspired by music. This will promote greater health and wellbeing for people in Portsmouth through a creative approach.

Rachel Goodall, Director at Red Sauce Theatre, said: "We are thrilled that the Red Sauce Theatre Company have received this grant which will enable people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities to take part in virtual rehearsals. Drama provides a fantastic opportunity for participants to get creative, learn new skills and gain confidence. We look forward to subsequently sharing a film with care homes and hope this will offer some uplift and entertainment to residents after such a difficult year."

Cllr Steve Pitt, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member of Culture, Leisure and Economic Development at Portsmouth City Council, said: "Congratulations to the successful applicants. It's great to hear these proposals for projects that will benefit the lives of Portsmouth residents, especially given the challenging year we have faced."

Cllr Matthew Winnington, Cabinet Member for Health, Wellbeing and Social Care, added: "This is a great example of how cultural projects can help to promote wellbeing in our communities and I look forward to hearing about further fantastic proposals from local charities and organisations in round two of the scheme."

The grants for greater wellbeing scheme is being delivered as a partnership between The D-Day Story, Portsmouth City Council and the National Museum of the Royal Navy. The grants of up to £500 were made possible due to funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, with a total of £5,000 available to be spent by 30 April 2021.

The grant scheme remains open for round two applications until 21 February 2021. For more information please visit: https://theddaystory.com/discover/in-the-community/grants-for-greater-wellbeing/

