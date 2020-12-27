Two charged and remanded following Nave Andromeda maritime security incident

Published: 27th December 2020 15:29

Two men have been charged and appeared in court on Saturday 26 December as part of the ongoing Hampshire Constabulary led investigation into the maritime security incident that took place on board the Nave Andromeda off the coast of the Isle of Wight on Sunday 25 October.

The two men, Matthew John Okorie, 25 and Sunday Sylvester, 22, have been charged with an offence relating to conduct endangering ships under S.58 Merchant Shipping Act 1995.

They appeared before Southampton Magistrates Court yesterday morning and have been remanded in custody. They will next appear at Southampton Crown Court on January 29, 2021.

Five other men, who were arrested on suspicion of seizing or exercising control of a ship by use of threats or force, remain on police bail until 25 January 2021 whilst Hampshire Constabulary’s investigation continues. They are currently detained under Border Force powers.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.