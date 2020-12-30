https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"A fantastic site, literally everything that is happening in Portsmouth is reported on this page."
- Joanne, Portsmouth Watersports Centre
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Appeal for witnesses after man dies following collision in Portsmouth

Published: 30th December 2020 11:16
Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 30s sadly died following a collision in Portsmouth last night (December29).

Police were called at 11.21pm to a report of a collision involving a Vespa scooter and Mini Cooper on Copnor Road, close to the junction for Torrington Road.

Sadly, the rider of the scooter, a man in his 30s from Portsmouth, has been pronounced dead. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported. 

Officers are making enquiries as to the exact circumstances of the collision and are keen to hear from anyone who can assist them.

If you witnessed the incident or have dash cam footage from Copnor Road around 11.21pm or CCTV cameras outside your house which point out towards the road, then Officers are keen to speak with you.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44200499342.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Tales From the City | Student Voice | Quiz Corner | Playlists | Shaping Portsmouth | Sunday Supplement | Podcasts | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Health and Wellbeing | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies