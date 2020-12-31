Portsmouth charity worker awarded British Empire Medal in New Year Honours

Published: 31st December 2020 10:30

Golam Chowdhury a British Red Cross worker from Portsmouth has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Year Honours List 2021 for his work during the Covid 19 pandemic.

Initially joining as a volunteer in 2012, Golam became a staff member with the charity five years ago, helping refugees and people seeking asylum.



As well as working for the Red Cross full time, Golam continues to be a local emergency response volunteer for the charity. He explains:

“After I finish my day job, I check my phone to see if there are any alerts. During the Covid-19 pandemic I have been on standby to deliver food and medicines to vulnerable people across Portsmouth that need extra support.

“I found out about my New Year Honour by email, but I thought it was spam,” says Golam.

“I had no idea that I had even been nominated. When the second email arrived I started to think that maybe it was real. It is so humbling that someone took the time to put me forward.



“It’s been challenging this year, both personally and professionally,” he says. “But I am always amazed by human resilience and community spirit. Watching how people have come together to support each other has been incredible. I don’t do my job - or my volunteering - for the praise; I do it because if the tables were turned and I was the one that needed help, then I would hope that there was someone out there to support me.”



Since March 2020, the British Red Cross has reached over 1.5 million people in the UK providing food, medicines, emotional and wellbeing support, transport to and from hospital as well as providing a range of education resources online as we continue to support the most vulnerable communities through the crisis.



When Covid-19 hit, Golam selflessly led much of the newly organised support services for vulnerable migrants in Hampshire. He mobilised and delivered food, medicine and other essentials to dozens of isolated, shielding households, as well as making welfare checks, assessing people’s hardship needs and pioneering ways to safely provide destitute members of the community with Tesco e-vouchers so they could buy the basics with dignity and choice.



Golam continues: “My main motivation has always been to help fellow human beings, but during the Pandemic I have the added incentive of being a role model for people from ethnic minorities across Hampshire, I want to show how we can all follow the guidelines to stay safe, whilst supporting each other and showing how people can seek the help and assistance they need.”



British Red Cross Chief Executive Mike Adamson is delighted that Golam is getting recognition for his work during this difficult time:



“Golam is a shining example of the exemplary staff and volunteers we are lucky to have to support the vital work of the Red Cross. He is a true humanitarian and works tirelessly to support vulnerable people when they need it most, especially during the past year. We are profoundly fortunate to have him in the team. He is a true ambassador for the Red Cross, exhibiting daily and genuinely the values of inclusivity, compassion, courage, and dynamism. We are delighted to see him honoured in this way.



“I would like to pass on my congratulations on this well-deserved honour and thank Golam for his continued passion for helping to make a difference.”

