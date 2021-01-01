Portsmouth street food firm ship life-saving food to those in need on Christmas Day

Published: 1st January 2021 14:52

Portsmouth restaurant and social enterprise Need Street Food, known for donating a percentage of every food order to charity, have funded their latest shipment of life-saving food after a year of logistical challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of recent orders over the last eighteen months have directly supported distribution of nutrient-rich ‘Plumpy’Sup’ food packets to Ethiopia. Need Street Food founder Pete Hunt heard from charity partner Plump’d that the shipment was cleared on 25th December.

Pete said: “That message from Plump’d really was the best possible gift to wake up to on Christmas morning. With all the logistical and financial hurdles 2020 has put in our path, it’s been a while since we’ve been able to organise and announce a new shipment.

“Our online audience has grown quite a bit this year, so there are probably a good few people who’ll be surprised that when they buy a meal from us, they’re also gifting life-saving food to children and mothers in need elsewhere around the world.

“We can’t wait to get back to shouting about the lives our customers are saving.”

Pete founded Need Street Food in 2016 after deciding that he wanted to turn his love for dishes he’d experienced on his travels into something that would help people. Starting on a street cart at events across the UK, the first year of business funded 1,224 packets of life-saving food for people in need across the globe.

That figure has since risen to over 100,000, accelerated by Need Street Food taking up a permanent kitchen at The Merchant House pub in Southsea.

The first few shipments, managed by the charity Plump’d, primarily comprised packets of Plumpy’Nut: a nutrient-enriched peanut paste used to treat emergency malnutrition cases. It contains essential fats, carbohydrates, and proteins, as well as added vitamins and minerals.

Plumpy‘Nut can alleviate a starving child from impending illness or death. It has a shelf life of 18 months and requires no preparation to use.

Later shipments included packets of Plumpy‘Mum, a ready-to-use supplement which treats acute malnutrition in pregnant and lactating women, thus aiding the development of their children.

This most recent distribution to Ethiopia includes Plumpy‘Sup, designed to treat children from the age of six months and up.

Pete said: “Before the pandemic, we’d begun regularly serving at street food markets in London, at independent breweries across the south, and at more and more festivals as far afield as Cardiff. When we went delivery-only in the face of lockdowns and uncertain tier changes, we were initially worried how our relief efforts would be impacted.

“But people have been brilliant in supporting the independent restaurant scene here in Southsea. We couldn’t have done this without the support of our amazing customers, for whom we have endless gratitude.”

“We’re all remaining cautiously optimistic that the vaccine will have us serving on the streets again in the not-so distant future. Until then, big love to all of our customers for supporting our work and enjoying our food at home.”

Follow Need Street Food on Facebook and Instagram for further updates on their charity work. Readers in Portsmouth can order their food via Uber Eats.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.