Witness appeal after serious collision in Portsmouth

Published: 4th January 2021 12:44

Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Portsmouth left a man with serious injuries.

Officers were called at 11am on Friday, 1 January, after a BMW was in collision with a pedestrian on New Road.

The pedestrian, a 29-year-old man from Portsmouth, sustained serious injuries as a result and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 30-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of drug driving. He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Officers have conducted a number of enquiries over the past few days and are now turning to you for help.

Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you have dash cam footage of the incident?

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with reference 44210000449.

