https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"I chose AboutMyArea because initially it has the most effective local promotion. It has gained the largest local following of all the community sites, and I am impressed with the way Haley promotes a..." more
- Howard Jones, Kip McGrath
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

National Lockdown to be imposed across England from tonight

Published: 4th January 2021 20:32
Following the Prime Minister's address at 8pm this evening, a third National Lockdown has been put in place across England, following the country being given a 'Level 5 Warning' earlier in the day.

Government and healthcare officials are urging people to remain at home unless absolutely necessary, including the closure of schools. Further guidance from the Government can be found via their website


 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Tales From the City | Student Voice | Quiz Corner | Playlists | Shaping Portsmouth | Sunday Supplement | Podcasts | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Health and Wellbeing | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies