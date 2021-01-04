National Lockdown to be imposed across England from tonight
|Published: 4th January 2021 20:32
Following the Prime Minister's address at 8pm this evening, a third National Lockdown has been put in place across England, following the country being given a 'Level 5 Warning' earlier in the day.
Government and healthcare officials are urging people to remain at home unless absolutely necessary, including the closure of schools. Further guidance from the Government can be found via their website.
