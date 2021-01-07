Appeal for witnesses after attempted robbery in Gosport

Published: 7th January 2021 15:54

Officers are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with information, following an attempted robbery in Gosport.

The incident occurred at sometime between 9.55pm and 10.10pm on Wednesday 6 January at an address on Turner Avenue.

A 19-year-old man was leaving an address on Turner Avenue when he was approached by two men, one of whom was wearing a distinctive mask, before becoming involved in an altercation.

The victim is believed to have felt a sharp instrument being pushed into his back while one of the men was attempting to put his hand into the victims coat pocket.

The two men fell through the front door, with the victim able to call out for help from those inside the property, who managed to shut the door on the two individuals, who then fled the scene.

One of the men was described as a black man, aged 20 – 25, approximately 5ft 9” and of medium build. He was wearing navy blue tracksuit bottoms, a black puffa-style jacket with the hood up, and a skull mask.

Officers have undertaken initial enquiries, but are now turning to the public for assistance.

Were you in the area at the time? Did you see what happened?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44210006442.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.