Keeping traffic flowing when the temporary vaccination centre opens

Published: 8th January 2021 15:42

Helping the region reduce the spread of the virus, the Solent NHS Trust is opening a temporary vaccination centre at the St James’ Hospital site to provide protection from COVID-19 to people in and around Portsmouth.

Portsmouth City Council is contacting everyone who lives near the site as it is located in a residential area and residents may have concerns about the increased level of traffic. A lot of consideration has gone into the safest way to direct traffic to and from the site, and the initial plans have been adjusted to take into account lockdown.

To minimise disruption to residents there will be a one-way system for traffic to and from the site, with marshals making sure this is followed. The entrance will be via Locksway Road and people with appointments can then park on site for their vaccination before exiting to the north via Edenbridge Road.

There will also be clear signage to direct people to and from the site. Those receiving vaccinations will be encouraged to walk and cycle to their appointment if they live locally. Please do not contact the NHS about vaccines they will contact you.

Where absolutely necessary, to make sure traffic can continue to move around the area safely, a small number of car parking spaces will be suspended on Locksway Road, between Ironbridge Lane and Morgan Road, from 7am to 9pm each day.

The flow of traffic will be monitored along the one-way route for those getting vaccination that goes along Locksway Road to the site and out from Edenbridge Road, Warren Avenue and Moorings Way. If traffic issues arise on any of these roads, the Council may need to suspend more parking spaces. Signs on streets will indicate which areas may have parking suspensions. This would be kept to an absolute minimum and residents near to the suspension would be informed if parking suspensions are needed.

While the centre is open residents are being encouraged to plan their journeys, consider using alternative routes and walk or cycle where possible. Buses will continue to operate in the area.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation said, "The temporary centre will be vital in ensuring that we can all be vaccinated against coronavirus, which will in turn pave the way back to a more normal life. I appreciate this could cause some inconvenience to those living, working and going to school in the area. However, I hope that people will be supportive as we work with the NHS to do all we can to reduce the spread of coronavirus and to ensure that residents in the region get the vaccine as quickly as possible."

Anyone that has any issues with traffic in this area can email highways.PFI.Team@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

For the latest information on coronavirus visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/coronavirus.

