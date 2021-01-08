Witness appeal following attempted robbery in Havant

Published: 8th January 2021 17:12

Officers are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Leigh Park.

The incident took place in an alleyway between Greywell Road and Basing Road.

Between 4pm and 4.30pm on Wednesday 6 January, a 40-year-old woman was approached by an unknown man, who threatened her with a knife and demanded that she hand over her possessions.

The woman managed to run away, having received minor injuries. Nothing was taken.

Officers would like to speak to a man in connection with the incident. He is described as follows:

Aged between 30 and 40 years-old

Large build

Wearing a dark hoody and trousers and a black/blue scarf

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44210006092.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

